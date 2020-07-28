With the NBA regular season finally making its long-awaited return this Thursday, it is only right that this week's release calendar is filled with basketball sneakers.

Releases kick off on Tuesday with the "Topaz" Nike Daybreak and two "Graffiti" Nike LeBron 17s. The "EYBL" KD 13, "Berry Lime" New Balance pack featuring the debut of the OMN1S Low, and Zion Williamson's "Noah" Air Jordan 34 PE all hit shelves on Thursday to mark the return of the NBA. Jayson Tatum's "Zoo" Air Jordan 34 PE arrives the following day alongside the "White GX" Gatorade x Nike PG4, Nike ISPA Overreact Sandal, J. Cole x Puma RS-Dreamer, and JJJJound x New Balance 992.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.