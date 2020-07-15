After weeks of teasers on social media, the first look at Salehe Bembury's upcoming New Balance collaboration has finally surfaced thanks to an on-foot look from the one and only John Mayer.

Bembury, who's currently the Vice President of Sneakers and Men's Footwear at Versace, will soon release his own iteration of the New Balance 2002, marking his first-ever collab with the brand.

The New Balance 2002 model was introduced in 2010 and is best known for its use of the brand's N-ERGY cushioning in the midsole. The collab's most striking design elements are found on the upper, featuring a blend of suede, mesh, and leather while his name is seen on the tongue. Based on the new images, Bembury's "Peace Be the Journey" makeup combines shades of orange, yellow, maroon, and light blue.

As of now, the release info surrounding Bembury's New Balance 2002 collab has not been announced but stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments in the weeks ahead.