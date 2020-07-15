While Sacai will switch gears from its work on the Nike LD Waffle for its upcoming VaporWaffle collab, the brand will reportedly stick with the Blazer for another rendition in 2021, but this time it's opting for a low-top rather than a high.

According to @py_leaks, the Chitose Abe-led label will deliver two Blazer Low colorways in "Medium Grey/Classic Green/White" and "White/Magma Orange/White." At the time of publishing, only mockup images are available, but the collection is expected to feature double-layered details similar to its predecessor including Swooshes, shoelaces, tongues, soles, and more.

While exaxt release details remain unconfirmed, this Sacai x Nike Blazer Low duo will reportedly drop sometime during Spring 2021.