It looks like Jayson Tatum isn't the only NBA player getting a new Air Jordan 34 PE after leaked images reveal that Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will also be receiving that honor.

Thanks to Sneakerhighway23, we have a first look at the upcoming "Japan" colorway donning his native country's iconic cherry blossoms on the right shoe while multicolored tile patterns cover the left pair. Additional details include Hachimura's signature "H" logo formed by samurai swords and Jumpman branding is stamped onto the tongue.

According to the account, this Air Jordan 34 PE "Japan" is reportedly releasing exclusively on Atmos Tokyo's website soon, but official release details haven't been announced by the brand.

UPDATE (07/30): Jordan Brand has confirmed the Hachimura's "Heritage" Air Jordan 34 PE is releasing exclusively in Japan on August 8 at Nike.com and at select retailers.

