Ronnie Fieg continues to tease upcoming Asics collaborations on his social media channels, this time showing off another iteration of the Gel-Lyte 3.

While the inspiration behind this latest makeup wasn't confirmed, the shoe dubbed "Yoshino Rose" suggests that it's a possible nod to the popular Yoshino cherry blossoms that bloom in Japan during the spring season. The shoe wears a light grey colorway with pink accents while a new Asics-style "Fieg" logo is embroidered on the split tongue and printed on the insole.

The Kith founder also previewed two additional Gel-Lyte 3 collabs including the "Super Gold" iteration and a reworked "252.1" makeup that could be releasing soon.

As of now, the release details for Fieg's "Yoshino Rose" Gel-Lyte 3 have yet to be revealed but stick with Sole Collector for updates in the weeks ahead.