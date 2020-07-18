It turns out that this week's preview of the Gel-Lyte III "252.1" collaboration is just the beginning of what's to come between Ronnie Fieg and Asics in 2020.

Fieg's longstanding partnership with the brand continues with the latest "Super Gold" Gel-Lyte III collab that features a predominately white color scheme with gold stripes on the sides and a red and blue outsole. While the inspiration behind this pair has not yet been confirmed, Fieg did announce that Kith is partnering with Team USA on a collection for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, which does make sense that this pair could be inspired by the national team.

A release date for Fieg's "Super Gold" Gel-Lyte III collab is currently unknown but we'll keep you updated here on Sole Collector if anything changes.