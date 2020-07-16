Known for his groundbreaking work in streetwear and sneakers, as well as founding KITH, Ronnie Fieg first appeared on the radar of most connoisseurs in the space with his work on behalf of New York-based footwear shop David Z. With the retailer, he famously formed an ASICS partnership, churning out a series of sneaker collaborations that would endear the brand to an audience that hadn't previously given it much attention. Though Fieg's profile has elevated since, he continues to work with the company that, more or less, helped put him on the map.

During his appearance on the Complex Sneakers Podcast in April, Fieg spoke about his famous Asics collabs, revealing that he'd be reworking some of the older projects "through a very different lens."

"I'm going to go back and rework every shoe in my catalog that I don't respect today," said Fieg.

Now, it appears that we have our first look at the project Fieg alluded to. Today, he took to Instagram to tease the "252.1," a revamped version of his 2007 "252" Gel-Lyte III Pack with David Z and Asics. While the photo doesn't offer a highly detailed look at the shoe, we can already see material swaps such as subbing in perforated suede for neoprene on the toe and more uses of color.

2007 '252' Pack, Image via Asics

A release date for the "252.1" hasn't been announced yet, but those typically follow Fieg's teasers quickly, so stick with Sole Collector for updates.