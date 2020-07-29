With summer in full swing, Pharrell Williams is putting his spin on a seasonal essential with his latest Adidas collaboration.

Releasing this week is a reworked version of the popular Adilette Slide dubbed the PW Boost Slide which will debut in series of monochromatic styles including "Core Black," "Bright Orange," and "Semi Solar Pink." The slide comes with an adjustable strap on the midfoot that's paired with Boost-cushioned tooling, while Pharrell's signature Hu branding is pressed onto the footbed.

Anyone who's looking to cop Pharrell's Adidas PW Boost Slide can look out for it to release at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers on August 1. Retail pricing is set at $100.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas