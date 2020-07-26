After dropping his first-ever Air Force 1 Low in November, G-Dragon may be delivering another Nike collaboration later this year.

According to sneaker leaker account py_rates, the K-Pop star will once again incorporate his popular fashion label Peaceminusone into his next collab with a new "White/Black/White" colorway. Similar to the first release, this pair will likely feature a removable layer on the upper that wears away and to reveal G-Dragon's personal artwork underneath, although that has not yet to be confirmed. Capping off the look is a black midsole with white paint marks on the sides.

As of now, the upcoming Peaceminusone x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Para-noise" is rumored to drop sometime during the 2020 Holiday season for $200.

PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Air Force 1

Release Date: Fall 2020

Color: White/White-Black

Style #: DD3223-100

UPDATE (07/26): Solebyjc provides a first look at the new PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Air Force 1 in white and black. Information leaker Soleheatonfeet says to expect this pair sometime during the fall, while JC mentioned a slightly more specific September launch. Neither has been confirmed, but we'll continue to follow along with updates as new details are revealed.

Image via solebyjc

Image via solebyjc

Image via solebyjc

Image via solebyjc

Image via solebyjc