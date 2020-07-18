While sneakerheads were busy attempting to secure today's Off-White x Air Jordan 5 release through SNKRS, the shoe's creator debuted a previously unseen colorway of his collaboration out of nowhere.

After photos began making rounds on social medial earlier in the day, Virgil Abloh took to his own Instagram with a candid look at the aforementioned pair, styled in sail and red with similar vintage effects on the upper and sole. As he's known to do, Abloh also went full DIY mode on his pair, using a knife to cut the 'windows' out, which he told The Undefeated is part of his 100% design concept.

Though not confirmed, it's been rumored that a "Sail" Off-White x Air Jordan 5 will release at some point later this year. Stick with Sole Collector for updates as they become available.

UPDATE (4/5): While an exact date hasn't been confirmed, ZSneakerheadz reports that the "Sail" Off-White x Air Jordan 5 will release during the holiday season. It's also expected to be available in preschool and toddler sizes like its predecessor. Of course, dates are fluid at the moment due to coronavirus, so that can change. We'll keep you updated here at Sole Collector.

UPDATE (7/17): ZSneakerheadz shares a rumored first look at the "Sail" Off-White x Air Jordan 5, which is noticeably different from the sample worn by Virgil Abloh earlier this year. This version is a more literal take of the original "Fire Red" colorway with a black midsole and red 'flame' detailing. Additional release information has not yet been announced or leaked.

Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Retro "Sail"

Release Date: Holiday 2020

Color: Sail/Fire Red-Muslin-Black

Style #: CT8480-100

Price: $225