If you're reading this, chances are that you struck out at copping the "Sail" Off-White x Air Jordan 4s this weekend. For fans who missed out, there's still hope at securing a pair at retail.

Virgil Abloh announced its latest partnership today with Aleta Clark and her "Hugs No Slugs" foundation to hold a charity raffle through Chicago-based sneaker boutique Notre. To enter, readers can visit Notre's website here and make a donation of $3 with unlimited entries per person from now until tomorrow at 10 p.m. CST to purchase the coveted kicks at its retail price of $200.

All donations will be given directly to Hugs No Slugs to support Clark's ongoing work in creating a positive, safe educational, and recreational atmosphere for the youth in Chicago. Winners of the charity raffle will be contacted no later than July 27.