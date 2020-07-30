Pro gamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins will soon follow up last year's Nite Jogger collaboration by cooking up a new colorway of the Adidas Superstar as the model is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Official imagery has revealed that Ninja's collaborative shell toe will come with a premium leather upper that's contrasted by blue accents predominately on the Three Stripes branding and heel tab.

The shoe's standout element is "Ninja" replacing the word "Superstar" stamped on the sides, along with a "Time In" lacing dubrae at the forefoot. Other notable Superstar collabs that dropped in 2020 include Pharrell, Jonah Hill and Prada.

There's currently no word on when Ninja's Adidas Superstar collab is releasing, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Adidas

