Previewed during the unveiling of Giannis Antetokounmpo's latest signature basketball model, the "White/Cement" colorway of the Zoom Freak 2 is on the way.

According to the brand, the makeup pictured here is a nod to the concrete roads on the four-mile trip that Antetokounmpo would regularly take as a kid traveling between his Sepolia neighborhood in Athens, Greece, to the gym for practice. The style dons a white mesh upper that's contrasted by a large Swoosh branding that runs across the lateral side. The main aspect of this shoe is the grey speckled midsole housing the lone Zoom Air unit at the forefoot and a marbled outsole.

Readers can expect the "White/Cement" Nike Zoom Freak 2 to release on Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers in North America starting Oct. 1.