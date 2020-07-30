Nike just launched a new short film prior to tonight's much anticipated NBA restart.

Narrated by FIFA Women's World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe, this latest spot highlights how sports unite and inspire athletes at all levels to use their voices in advocating change and to create a better future for all. This will be the third installment of the Swoosh's "You Can't Stop Us" video campaign following the release of LeBron James' "Never Too Far Down" commercial in May.

The film features a collection of clips ranging from everyday athletes to its top-sponsored stars such as Rapinoe, Naomi Osaka, Eliud Kipchoge, Caster Semenya, Cristiano Ronaldo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Serena Williams, Colin Kaepernick, and Kylian Mbappé.

Nike's "You Can't Stop Us" film will debut tonight at the start of the NBA tip-off.