Fresh off of its debut today, the next set of Nike Space Hippie styles is headed our way later this month after official images of a "Grey/Volt" collection have surfaced.

The latest offering is comprised of the Space Hippie 01 ($130), Space Hippie 02 ($150), and the Space Hippie 03 ($180) featuring Space Waste Yarn uppers that are made with recycled materials. Each of the three shoe's insoles are made with ZoomX foam scraps (a feature not used on the Space Hippie 04 model) which sit atop Crater Foam tooling that's formed by blending together standard foams and Grind Rubber. Grab a detailed look at each pair below.

The next Nike Space Hippie "Grey/Volt" collection is scheduled to release on SNKRS and at select retailers on July 16.

