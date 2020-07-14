Nike Skateboarding will use the beloved Air Jordan 1 High "Chicago" as inspiration for this new SB Dunk Low release.

This isn't the first time that Nike SB borrowed original iterations of the Air Jordan 1 and turned them into SB Dunk Low releases. The theme started with the Royal-inspired "J-Pack" makeup that released in 2005 and continued all the way up to the recently-released "Shadow" colorway. The pair pictured here was available yesterday at U.K.-based retailer Size? and sold out immediately.

Its quick disappearance owes in part to the renewed fervor around SB Dunks.

As of now, a wider release for the Nike SB Dunk Low "Chicago" is currently unknown, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for official launch details expected to arrive soon.

Image via Size?

Image via Size?