Debuted in 1970, Japanese manga "Doraemon" celebrates its 50th Anniversary with an inspired take on the Nike SB Dunk High.

Seen in an image shared by skate videographer Kevin Perez, the shoe inherits the iconic character's colors in a suede and leather arrangement. No official Doraemon markings are visible in the photo.

Doraemon was also featured in the 2016 Olympics Closing Ceremony, promoting what was supposed to be this year's summer games in Tokyo.

According to Nike SB or Nothing, the "Doraemon" SB Dunk High will hit Orange Label skate shops later this year. Stick with Sole Collector for release updates.