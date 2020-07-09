Nike plans to open a series of stores by next year that adapts based on what's happening within their respective cities.

The Swoosh's upcoming wave of locations dubbed "Nike Rise" responds to various factors including pulling data shared by its members as well as coordinating with real-time sports moments in the city to power the consumer experience in the store. Some of the experiences include weekly sport-based activations and a Nike By You customization bar.

“Building on our history of serving our Greater China Members through new and innovative store concepts, we’re thrilled to unveil this first Nike Rise door in Guangzhou, a city that truly loves and obsesses sport,” says Cathy Sparks, the brand's VP/GM of Global Nike Direct Stores and Service. “Whether Members are connecting through the Nike App or joining in-store, they’re invited to experience a digitally-enabled journey at this Nike Rise door that links them to the energy and activity of the city, and unites communities across Guangzhou through the power of sport.”

Nike Guangzhou, which is the first of the Nike Rise stores, has opened its doors today along with additional locations around the world to be announced in 2021.