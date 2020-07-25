Paul George will once again look to Nike's All Conditions Gear (ACG) line for the inspiration behind an upcoming colorway of his current signature sneaker.

Official images reveal that a second "PCG" style of the Nike PG 4 is expected to be hitting shelves soon. Similar to the first iteration that dropped in May, the teal and beige color combination and materials used are likely inspired by George's love for the great outdoors. The shoe's standout detail is the ACG-inspired "PCG" emblem on the heel as a nod to George's full initials.

There's currently no word on when this second ACG-inspired PG 4 "PCG" is dropping but we'll keep you updated if anything changes.

Image via Nike

