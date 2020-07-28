For workout enthusiasts, the latest version of Nike’s Metcon sneaker is almost here.

Next up in the line is the Metcon 6 and similar to previous renditions, the shoe is designed specifically for athletes tackling high-intensity workouts. According to the brand, this pair has been reworked to provide better ventilation than its predecessors with the use of breathable mesh on the upper. The Swoosh will also introduce FlyEase tech to the line with the Metcon 6 FlyEase as seen below, which features a collapsible heel counter to cater to athletes of all abilities. Both versions boast a drop-in midsole for stability and a directional design on the outsole for traction.

Metcon 6 FlyEase, Image via Nike

The Nike Metcon 6 will release exclusive to Nike members starting August 4 followed by a global launch both versions on August 31 on Nike.com and at select retailers. The retail pricing has not yet been revealed.

