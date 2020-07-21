Every year around this time, Nike introduces the latest model for LeBron James' Soldier line, and this year may not be any different.

A first look at what appears to be the LeBron Soldier 14 was shared by laceuphk, revealing a patriotic "USA" color scheme that may have coincided with the Independence Day celebrations or this year's Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, which has since been pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The image also shows that this pair uses a traditional lacing setup, replacing the mid-foot straps featured on previous models.

As of now, the Nike LeBron Soldier 14 currently has a tentative July 1 release date but is subject to change due to the coronavirus outbreak. Stick with Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (07/21): Although the release details have yet to be announced, here's an official look at the LeBron Soldier 14 rumored to debut this summer.

Nike LeBron Soldier 14

Release Date: N/A

Color: White/University Red-Team Red

Style #: CK6024-100

Price: $N/A

Image via Nike

