In addition to the unreleased "All-Star Graffiti" colorway, It turns out there's another "Graffiti" Nike LeBron 17 hitting stores soon.

Thanks to the official look from Nike, we're learning that a red-based iteration of the theme is on the way. The inspiration surrounding this pair is pulled from the 2006 release of the Nike LeBron 4 "Graffiti," which has since served as inspiration on other models from King James' signature line seen on the LeBron 11 and LeBron 15. This latest colorway sports a red Knitposite upper while the graffiti graphic runs across the mudguard.

As of now, the release info surrounding this "Red Graffiti" Nike LeBron 17 has yet to be announced.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike