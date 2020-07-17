In addition to the unreleased "All-Star Graffiti" colorway, It turns out there's another "Graffiti" Nike LeBron 17 hitting stores soon.
Thanks to the official look from Nike, we're learning that a red-based iteration of the theme is on the way. The inspiration surrounding this pair is pulled from the 2006 release of the Nike LeBron 4 "Graffiti," which has since served as inspiration on other models from King James' signature line seen on the LeBron 11 and LeBron 15. This latest colorway sports a red Knitposite upper while the graffiti graphic runs across the mudguard.
As of now, the release info surrounding this "Red Graffiti" Nike LeBron 17 has yet to be announced.