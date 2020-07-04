Having already released in China last month, the Nike LeBron 17 "Courage" could be making its way to the states soon after official images surface.
The shoe is styled with a black Knitposite upper while contrasting red accents cover the majority of the heel. This pair also includes references to China including the words "Courage" and "Perseverance" as well as a dragon embroidered on the tongue while the aforementioned text is also seen on the ankle collar. A black speckled midsole with a reverse gold Swoosh and black outsole finishes off the look.
As of now, a stateside release date for the Nike LeBron 17 "Courage" hasn't been announced but we'll update you here on Sole Collector if anything changes.