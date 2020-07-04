Having already released in China last month, the Nike LeBron 17 "Courage" could be making its way to the states soon after official images surface.

The shoe is styled with a black Knitposite upper while contrasting red accents cover the majority of the heel. This pair also includes references to China including the words "Courage" and "Perseverance" as well as a dragon embroidered on the tongue while the aforementioned text is also seen on the ankle collar. A black speckled midsole with a reverse gold Swoosh and black outsole finishes off the look.

As of now, a stateside release date for the Nike LeBron 17 "Courage" hasn't been announced but we'll update you here on Sole Collector if anything changes.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike