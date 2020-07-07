Alongside the recently-released "Graffiti" LeBron 17, another coveted colorway of the Nike LeBron 4 will serve as inspiration for LeBron James' latest signature model.

Official images reveal a new iteration of the LeBron 17 that's predominately styled in blue along with the graffiti graphics on the mudguard, which appear to be inspired by the player-exclusive "All-Star" LeBron 4 colorway that King James wore during the NBA All-Star Game in 2007. Additional design elements from the LeBron 4 are seen with the velcro-fastened ankle collar that features the throwback 'L23' logo in the center, along with the lion emblem on the tongue tag.

A release date for this Nike LeBron 17 "All-Star Graffiti" has not yet been established by the Swoosh.

Image via Nike

