After getting a detailed look at the "EYBL" Kobe 5 Protro that's possibly releasing soon, it looks like the Nike KD 13 will also be joining the lineup.

If this pairing of the Swoosh's signature models looks familiar, it's because they are also part of the EYBL Summer 2020 collection that will be given out to the young hoopers that were supposed to be participating in the upcoming season before it got delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. This shoe features a simple white-based makeup with gold accents on the Swoosh, mid panels, and laces, along with blue trim on the sock liner and co-branding on the heel.

As of now, international retailer GrosBasket has the "EYBL" KD 13 set to drop on July 28, but a stateside release has yet to be confirmed by Nike Basketball. Last year, three colorways of the "EYBL" KD 12 released in July, so it's possible that the upcoming launch will follow a similar timeline.

UPDATE (07/27): On the heels of the NBA season's return, the Swoosh has confirmed that this "EYBL" or "Nationals" colorway of the KD 13 releases in North America on Nike.com and at select retailers starting July 30.

