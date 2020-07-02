For the fall and holiday 2020 seasons, Nike is introducing a new collection for its experimental ISPA (Improvise/Scavenge/Protect/Adapt) line that prioritizes performance and utility.

The latest capsule incorporates some of the Swoosh's most popular innovations including React foam, Air Zoom cushioning, and its moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology, into five new silhouettes that include the Road Warrior, Overreact Flyknit, Overreact Flyknit Sandal, Flow 2020, and the Drifter.

The designers behind the footwear for the ISPA line include Darryl Matthews, who assisted in creating the React Element 87, and Shamees Aden, who was one of fourteen women that worked on The 1 Reimagined collection.

The Overreact Flyknit, Road Warrior, Overreact Flyknit Sandal are the first of the group to release starting on July 9, July 10, and July 31, respectively. The Flow 2020 will drop on August 13 followed by the Drifter on Sept 1. Retail pricing has not yet been revealed.

Nike ISPA Zoom Road Warrior, Image via Nike

Nike ISPA Overreact Flyknit, Image via Nike

Nike ISPA Overreact Flyknit Sandal, Image via Nike

Nike ISPA Flow 2020, Image via Nike