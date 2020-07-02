Fresh off the "University Red" release, a new style of the Nike Dunk Low has surfaced and could be releasing soon.

Instagram user Soledebrief has provided a first look at the new “Multi-Color/Midnight Turquoise/Cardinal Red/Lemon Wash” iteration pictured here. While the theme behind this pair hasn't been revealed by the brand, the style appears to incorporate the materials from the brand's eco-friendly Space Hippie line with what appears to be Grind Rubber used on the outsole. Elsewhere, this shoe features a canvas upper that's decorated with various prints throughout each panel and is tied together with a yellow Swoosh and heel tab.

As of now, a release date for this Nike Dunk Low has not been announced.

Image via Soledebrief