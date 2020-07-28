It look like February's release of the "Plum" Nike Dunk Low was a possible foreshadowing to the return of the other "Ugly Duckling" styles.

According to Soleheatonfeet, the "Veneer" and Ceramic" iterations are reportedly returning late-2020. The "Ugly Duckling" pack originally released in 2001 and was available exclusively in Japan, making it hard to acquire. The "Veneer" makeup is known for its brown and green suede upper with purple accents, and the "Ceramic" colorway sports a black and orange hues contrasted by light green hits. Note that the images here are of the 2001 version of the shoes.

As of now, Nike hasn't confirmed that the "Ceramic" and "Veneer" Nike Dunk Lows.