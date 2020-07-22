As Nike continues to move towards a more sustainable future evident with its recently released Space Hippie collection, additional environmentally friendly footwear is on the way, this time in an even cozier form.

Thanks to images shared by US_11, we're learning that scraps collected from the brand's cutting room floor will soon be used to create the Asuna Slides pictured here. The slide's standout feature is found in the sole area which appears to use the brand's recycled Crater Foam, a combination of traditional Nike foam and 15 percent Nike Grind rubber.

There's currently no word on when this latest Nike Asuna Slide is releasing, but stick to Sole Collector for new developments in the coming weeks.

Image via US_11/Nike

