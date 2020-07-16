As Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to evolve his game, his signature sneakers are adapting too, as evident by the introduction of his latest Nike Zoom Freak 2.

Much like the other signature lines from Nike Basketball, the model is fine-tuned for its respective athlete's movements, and the reigning NBA MVP has a unique skill set including being able to handle the ball like a guard yet also having the ability to slash to the rim like a center. Take his Eurostep for example, a deceptive move that's done by taking two steps in different directions while transferring the ball across the body, that generally leads to him getting past his defender creating an easy basket for him or a teammate.

Image via Nike

To help make his moves more effective on the court, the Zoom Freak 2 offers a textile mesh upper that allows the shoe to flex as needed and unlike its predecessor, the Swoosh branding has been reverted to its traditional state. Continuing down to the lightweight foam midsole is a Zoom Air cushioning unit in the forefoot for explosiveness while a shank plate and the decoupled outsole provides stability. Additional details include his "GA" logo on the heel counter as well as both his parent's name etched onto the midsole.

"What Giannis does in space is directly connected to his body proportions," Ross Klein, Senior Creative Director for Nike Basketball, said in a press release. "What’s different about his movements is that he’s causing so much pressure when he hits those steps, like the Eurostep, that we need to help propel him and contain him further near the toe."

Priced at $130, the Nike Zoom Freak 2 will make its retail debut in the green-based "Naija" makeup starting July 25 on Nike.com and at select retailers. After that, the black/white colorway releases on August 7.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike