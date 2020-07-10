Initially previewed in February as part of its upcoming Olympic Medal Stand collection for Tokyo, the Nike Air VaporMax 2020 is almost here.

The latest style is made with sustainability in mind with 75 percent of its multicolored recycled-polyester Flyknit upper re-purposed from manufacturing waste. Additional features include laceless FlyEase tech designed for athletes of all abilities enabling easier entry, while the molded heel counter provides a secured fit. Capping off the look is the traditional full-length VaporMax unit.

Expect the Nike Air VaporMax 2020 to release on Nike.com and at select retailers starting on July 23. A retail price for the shoes has not yet been revealed.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike