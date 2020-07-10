Following the return of the "Olympic" Air More Uptempo, the revival of Nike Basketball models from the '90s continues with a retro of another memorable style.

Last released in 2015, NBA legend Charles Barkley's Air Max2 CB 94 is returning in the original "Varsity Purple" colorway worn by "Sir Charles" when the sneaker debuted in 1994. The shoe features leather and nubuck paneling on the upper that's paired with bright purple accents on the mesh tongue, which sits atop a visible Max Air unit wrapping around the heel.

The release information surrounding the return of the "Varsity Purple" Nike Air Max2 CB 94 is currently unknown, but check out an official look down below and stay tuned to Sole Collector for further developments in the weeks ahead.

Image via Nike

