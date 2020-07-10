Nike is celebrating the summertime hoops scene in both the East Coast and West Coast with two new iterations of the Air Force 1 Low dropping next week.

The pack will consist of the "NY vs. NY" and "Drew League" colorways with the first pair paying homage to New York City's premier streetball tournaments in the summer represented with interchangeable tongue patches representing their respective courts. The latter shoe celebrates Los Angeles' Drew League, with a traditional triple-white makeup, but is elevated with the tournament's signature branding embroidered on the heel.

Both the "NY vs NY" and "Drew League" Nike Air Force 1 Lows will be releasing on SNKRS and at select retailers on July 17 for $110 each.

Image via Nike

