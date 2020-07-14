Ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season resuming in Orlando this month, New Balance is introducing a new variation of the Kawhi Leonard-approved OMN1S in low-top form.

First up is the "Berry Lime" colorway is inspired by fellow endorsee Darius Bazley's vibrant style on and off the court. The shoe still incorporates the familiar elements first seen on its high-top counterpart including a FitWeave upper, an elastic band on the midfoot, which sits atop a full-length FuelCell midsole.

The New Balance OMN1S Low releases on Newbalance.com and at select retailers on July 30. Additionally, it will be bundled with the 997 and 850 models and are styled in a similar "Berry Lime" color scheme. Retail pricing for the pack has yet to be announced.

Image via New Balance

