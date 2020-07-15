Unlike the game-worn and signed "Chicago" Air Jordan 1 High that was auctioned off in May, an even rarer version of the shoe—made specifically for Michael Jordan recovering from a foot injury in the '80s—will be available for bidding soon.

For context, MJ suffered a fracture to his left foot in October 1985, which forced him to be sidelined until March 1986. When he did make his return to the hardwood, Nike created a custom version of the Air Jordan 1 High that included straps on the side for extra stability. Additional details include Jordan's famous mismatched 13/13.5 sizes for the left and right shoe, respectively.

This isn't the first time that this specific shoe has been available at auction, as it was initially posted on eBay in 2011 for $25,000 before selling at another auction in 2017 for $55,000.

Bidding for this modified "Chicago" Air Jordan 1 High will open on Wednesday, July 22 at auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll with bids starting at $100,000. The seller estimates the shoes will fetch $300,000 to $500,000 when it closes.

Image via Gotta Have Rock and Roll

Image via Gotta Have Rock and Roll

Image via Gotta Have Rock and Roll

Image via Gotta Have Rock and Roll

Image via Gotta Have Rock and Roll

Image via Gotta Have Rock and Roll

Image via Gotta Have Rock and Roll

Image via Gotta Have Rock and Roll