Dan "Mache" Gamache is one of the best sneaker customizers in the game, but for his latest project, he has created his very own silhouette that will be dropping soon.

According to Mache, the running-inspired model will be called the Mache Runner Centralia, an original design fully built from the ground up. The first colorway is a nod to a deserted town in Pennsylvania that's home to a graffiti-covered highway. The concept is communicated through a cement grey upper paired with multicolored overlays, which sit atop a Vibram tooling.

Although a specific release date has yet to be announced, the Mache Runner Centralia will release exclusively at Machecustoms.com sometime in August. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Mache275

