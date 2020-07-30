Sneaker boutique Lapstone & Hammer has partnered with its hometown Philadelphia 76ers team to drop the Crossover Capsule this week and of course, it had to include a special release of the Reebok Question.

The retailer has teamed up with New York clothing brand LQQK Studio to create a custom pair of 76ers legend Allen Iverson's first signature sneaker. A portion of sales from the custom sneakers will benefit the Urban Affairs Coalition, which is a local organization that aims to improve the quality of life in the region by working with the government, businesses, and the community to solve emerging issues.

Readers will be able to cop LQQK Studio's custom Reebok Questions starting on August 1 at 10 a.m. EST exclusively at Lapstoneandhammer.com. Retail pricing has yet to be announced.

Image via Lapstone & Hammer