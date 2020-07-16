Thanks to its Japan-only release, Kith's Tokyo-themed Nike Air Force 1 Low has become one of the most expensive sneakers of the year so far. There's good news for fans of the elusive release, as they may not have to shell out $1,000-plus to get their hands on a similar style.

According to @soleheatonfeet, the Ronnie Fieg-helmed brand will revisit its Air Force 1 Low collaboration next year. Thus fair, only a color code and tentative release window are available, but a mock-up was provided that depicts a sneaker not unlike what Kith dropped in Japan. Using a "White/Blue Lagoon/Aloe Verde/White" color palette, the mock-up features the same checkerboard midpanel pattern, mini Swoosh, and off-white midsole design, although it remains to be seen if the final product will match up.

As of now, this pair is expected to release sometime in Early 2021.

Kith x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Release Date: Early 2021

Color: White/Blue Lagoon/Aloe Verde/White

Style #: DC9555-100