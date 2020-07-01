Jordan Brand has plenty of releases lined up for the month of July.

Things kick off with the launch of a new colorway of the Air Jordan 14 that's styled in a color scheme synonymous with the Chicago Bulls. Not only is the fan-favorite Air Jordan 1 High is also getting a new "Smoke Grey" makeup, but the "Metallic Silver" iteration that released exclusively in Japan in 2001 is also seeing a global launch.

The most notable release for the month includes the high and low-top versions of the Dior x Air Jordan 1 collab along with the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 "Sail" dropping exclusively in women's sizing.

It's also worth noting that a majority of the Jordan Brand releases are currently subject to change, but read on for a full rundown of July's Air Jordan sneaker release dates.