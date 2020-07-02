For the second year in a row, Jordan Brand is stripping down the layers on Russell Westbrook's current signature model to create a lighter shoe with the introduction of the Jordan Why Not Zer0.3 SE.

According to the brand, the textile upper has been redone, including the removal of the midfoot strap. The collar now features a lower cut, removing any unnecessary elements to make the shoe feel lighter. The midsole is equipped with a Zoom Air unit in the forefoot for a responsive ride.

Readers can pick up the Jordan Why Not Zer0.3 SE in the "Flash Crimson" now on Nike.com for $130, followed by the "Atomic Orange" and "Primary Colors" iterations arriving on July 15 and Sept. 17, respectively.

Jordan Why Not Zer0.3 "Atomic Orange," Image via Nike