The Charlotte Hornets won’t be the only NBA team bearing the Jumpman logo on its uniforms soon.

Jordan Brand announced today that its iconic branding will appear on the right shoulder of the jersey and left leg of the shorts for all NBA "Statement Edition" uniforms in the 2020-21 season. The Statement jerseys have historically been worn by teams during key matchups throughout the season, which features bold designs that reflect the spirit of each franchise.

Nike, the parent company of Jordan Brand, has been the supplier of NBA uniforms since the start of the association's 2017-18 season. Aside from the Hornets jerseys, the Jumpman logo has also appeared on the All-Star Game uniforms for three years in a row, and will continue in future seasons.

Although the first look at the Jordan Brand NBA Statement jerseys has yet to be revealed, it will be releasing in October at Nike.com/NBA and at select retailers.