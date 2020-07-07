Although his buzz in the sneaker space has cooled off a bit since he first linked up with Adidas, Jonah Hill is about to get a crack at his own collaboration.

According to pyleaks, the Jonah Hill x Adidas Originals collaboration will include a total of three sneakers; two Samba colorways and a Superstar. Further details such as color schemes were not announced, but the leak account did report two price points, suggesting the Superstar will retail for $140 while the Sambas will be priced at $110 each.

Adidas has previously used Hill to unveil the updated Lxcon model, although there has been no formal collab between the two parties until now.

An expected release date has not been announced, but more details on the forthcoming Jonah Hill x Adidas Originals collection should be known soon.

UPDATE (01/14): Today, Hill has officially confirmed on his Instagram that a collaboration between him and Adidas is finally on the way. While it's currently unclear if the collab will include sneakers, it has been reported that Hill and the Three Stripes are expected to release two Samba styles and a Superstar in the future.

UPDATE (06/29): Although release info for Hill's Adidas collection hasn't been revealed, official imagery of his upcoming Samba collab has leaked in burgundy and green makeups.

UPDATE (07/07): After much anticipation, Adidas has confirmed that Hill's Superstar collab is releasing on Adidas.com and at select retailers starting on July 11 for a retail price of $140. A release date regarding his Samba styles is currently unknown.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas