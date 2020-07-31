Coinciding with the NBA restart this week, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has teamed up with Mountain Dew to create custom iterations of the Under Armour HOVR Havoc that the public will be able to get their hands on—but there's a catch.

Starting today, Embiid and the 76ers will be posting riddles on their Twitter accounts that provide clues to stickers hidden throughout Philly. The stickers come with a QR code and when scanned, fans will be entered for a chance to win a pair of Embiid's custom Mountain Dew UA HOVR Havoc. Created by customizer Dank & Co, the shoes incorporate designs from the drink and the team, including actual jersey material on the tongue.

The treasure hunt for Embiid and Mountain Dew's custom Under Armour HOVR Havoc will last until Aug. 9. For official rules and more details about the contest, click here.

Image via Mountain Dew

Image via Mountain Dew

Image via Mountain Dew