After months of teasers, the Montreal-based brand JJJJound has finally shared the release info surrounding its latest New Balance 992 collaboration.

Of the two iterations releasing, the "Grey" colorway will release first on July 24 followed by the "Green" iteration arriving on July 31. Both makeups consist of premium suede overlays covering the mesh upper, JJJJound branding on the heel and insole, along with a dual-cushioned ENCAP and ABZORB midsole. Grab a detailed look below.

Previous to the 992, JJJJound dropped a collaborative 990v3 that was limited to only 100 pairs.

While the retail pricing is currently unknown, JJJJound's New Balance 992 collabs are releasing exclusively at JJJJound.com on their respective July 24 and July 31 release dates.

Image via JJJJound