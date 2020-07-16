Following the official announcement of his endorsement deal in February, J. Cole's first signature basketball sneaker with PUMA has finally made its on-court debut.

Today, PUMA athletes Skylar Diggins-Smith, Kyle Kuzma and Marvin Bagley III all laced up the upcoming RS Dreamer in a multicolor colorway. The model hasn't been formally announced by PUMA, but the brand tells Sole Collector that more information and release details are expected in the coming days.

Image via Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty

While this is the first time we've seen players in the shoe, Cole himself actually first laced the model up during All-Star Weekend in a simple white and black colorway. PUMA's Global Director of Brand & Marketing Adam Petrick described the rapper's relationship with the brand as "deep-rooted" when it was made public earlier this year.

“Cole’s involved in product creation, marketing campaigns and cultural guidance," said Petrick. "He is going to be a key player in many of the things we do at PUMA moving forward and we’re excited to work with him not only on a product level but even more importantly as one of our athletes. Cole sits at the intersection of music and sport and represents everything that PUMA stands for as a brand.”

Look for more details regarding he release of Cole's signature shoe here at Sole Collector soon.

Image via Ned Dishman/Getty

Image via Bill Baptist/Getty