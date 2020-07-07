As a follow up to the "Question" Adidas Harden Vol. 4 release, Reebok is continuing the crossover between James Harden and Allen Iverson's signature sneakers with this upcoming Question Mid.

According to the brand, the "OG Meets OG" style pictured here is a nod to the Harden Vol. 1's original "Pioneer" color scheme, which was inspired by Harden's second-straight California State title at Artesia High School. The shoe boasts a premium black leather upper contrasted by a white toe box, while red accents are found on the sock liner and laces. Additional details include Harden's 'H' logo replacing the traditional '3' on the heel.

Look for the Reebok Question Mid "OG Meets OG" to release on Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers on August 7 for a retail price of $150.

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok