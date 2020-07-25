Paul George's on-going collaboration with Gatorade will continue with the latest Nike PG 4 release coming soon.

Wearing a similar color palette to the version that dropped for this year's NBA All-Star Weekend, the pair features a mix of bright orange, neon green, and yellow accents on the translucent shroud on the upper. "GX" branding printed on the insole signals that this iteration is indeed a collab with Gatorade.

As of now, the release information for this Gatorade x Nike PG 4 has not yet been announced by the brand.

UPDATE (07/25): Nike has confirmed that Gatorade's "White GX" PG 4 is dropping on July 31 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $120.

Image via Nike

