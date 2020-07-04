The ongoing partnership between Paul George and Gatorade will continue into the summer with an Orange-flavored Nike PG 4 coming soon.

Alongside the Lemon-Lime, Orange is one of the two original Gatorade flavors that were introduced in the '60s. The upcoming release pictured here sports various citrus-inspired hues shine through the translucent shroud on the upper while Gatorade's GX logo is printed on the insole. Adding contrast is the white Air Strobel-cushioned midsole and an orange rubber outsole.

As of now, an official release date for the Gatorade x Nike PG 4 "Orange" hasn't been announced but we'll keep you updated in the coming weeks.

Image via Nike

