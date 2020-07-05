Images have surfaced of a possible Fragment x Sacai x Nike LDV Waffle collaboration.

Fragment founder Hiroshi Fujiwara was seen wearing what's believed to be the unreleased sneaker, coming in a navy and black colorway, with double-layered white Swooshes and the Fragment lighting bolt imprint right above the midsole. It wouldn't be the first time the brands collaborated—Sacai teamed up with Fragment to deliver a minimal Chuck Taylor Converse All Star model back in 2017.

As of this writing, the Fragment x Sacai Waffle collab hasn't been confirmed by any of the parties rumored to be involed, but keep it locked to Sole Collector as news develops.