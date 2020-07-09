In April 2019, Hiroshi Fujiwara previewed a Fragment x Air Jordan 3 collaboration while speaking at a Nike panel in Hong Kong. Although a formal retail release for the pair never came to fruition, there may be another iteration in the works that could be dropping this year.

A first look at the latest Fragment x Air Jordan 3 was previewed by the designer himself on social media revealing a white-based upper with a black mudguard and co-branding stamped on the heel. The rest of the shoe remains unseen, but zSneakerheadz has provided mock-up images to what fans could expect if it ends up dropping.

There's no word on a release date for this collab, but the aforementioned leaker account suggests that it could arrive before the end of the year. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for further developments in the months ahead.